Bogdan Nowak Purchases 25,000 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bogdan Nowak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Bogdan Nowak purchased 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Bogdan Nowak purchased 5,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $998.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Featured Stories

