Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.34. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,513,000 after buying an additional 159,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,678,000 after buying an additional 43,441 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,169,000 after buying an additional 273,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after buying an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

