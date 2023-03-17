BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BRC Stock Performance

NYSE BRCC opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. BRC has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 556.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 381.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

