Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $629.74. The company had a trading volume of 824,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $596.73 and a 200-day moving average of $535.04. The company has a market capitalization of $262.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

