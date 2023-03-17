Brokerages Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT at $111.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,832 shares of company stock worth $8,125,648. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,920,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $325,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $249,778,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

