Brokerages Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Target Price at $58.50

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IR stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

