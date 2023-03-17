Brokerages Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Target Price at $2.75

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. The company has a market cap of $34.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.03. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

