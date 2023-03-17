Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Target Price at $5,790.00

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,790.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.69) to GBX 6,200 ($75.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.72) to GBX 5,380 ($65.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.52%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

