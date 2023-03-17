Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) PT at $181.69

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Target Trading Up 2.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $163.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average is $160.72. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.