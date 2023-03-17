Brokers Offer Predictions for Minto Apartment’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Minto Apartment in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Minto Apartment alerts:

Minto Apartment Price Performance

Minto Apartment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.