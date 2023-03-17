Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.61

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$41.61 and last traded at C$41.60, with a volume of 243565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of C$17.64 billion and a PE ratio of 26.41.
Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.