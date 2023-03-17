Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.61

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$41.61 and last traded at C$41.60, with a volume of 243565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of C$17.64 billion and a PE ratio of 26.41.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Asset Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.02%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

