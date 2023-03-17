Brookstone Capital Management Has $30.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,024,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

