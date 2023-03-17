Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $323.25 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.