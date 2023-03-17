Brookstone Capital Management Sells 18,999 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,999 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.77% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

