BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Shares Down 1.4%

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.36 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22). 217,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,122,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.22).

BSF Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £17.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire the companies or businesses within marketing and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSF Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSF Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.