Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 976 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,017. The firm has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.84 and a 200-day moving average of $201.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

