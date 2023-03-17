Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.46. 3,569,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,972,985. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $230.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

