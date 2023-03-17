Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 1,768 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after buying an additional 1,357,862 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,961,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,707,000 after purchasing an additional 76,137 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 124,241 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 111,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,692. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.02.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

