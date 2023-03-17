Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for approximately 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Down 4.0 %

ALL stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.56. 1,854,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.87. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

