Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $3,553,754.12 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,001,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.88. 4,532,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

