Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $4.81 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Caesarstone from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Caesarstone Price Performance
CSTE traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.57.
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.
