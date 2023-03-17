Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $4.81 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Caesarstone from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

CSTE traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

