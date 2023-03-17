Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.75.

CPE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 329,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.70.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

