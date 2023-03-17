Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 6,526 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.52 and its 200-day moving average is $116.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

