Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49,968 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.8% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $40,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

NYSE:UNP opened at $192.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

