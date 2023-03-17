Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,574 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.