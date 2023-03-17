Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 6,098 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,752 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $180.87 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.11 and its 200-day moving average is $178.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.