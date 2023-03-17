Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 7,144 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,268 shares of company stock worth $6,641,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $187.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $187.30 billion, a PE ratio of 891.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

