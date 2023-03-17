Campbell Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000. Blackstone accounts for about 4.0% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,080,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,005. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $88.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.