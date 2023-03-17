Campbell Wealth Management Has $61.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 810,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 8.5% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $61,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.