Campbell Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Campbell Wealth Management reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,857,625.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.82. 2,248,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,227. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $273.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.