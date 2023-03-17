Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Update

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 26,140,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cano Health by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 83,709 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cano Health by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.
Cano Health Price Performance
NYSE:CANO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. 2,687,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772,491. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $541.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cano Health (CANO)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.