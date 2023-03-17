Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Update

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 26,140,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cano Health by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 83,709 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cano Health by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Price Performance

NYSE:CANO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. 2,687,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772,491. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $541.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cano Health Company Profile

CANO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.