Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.39

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 3444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Capcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Capcom alerts:

Capcom Stock Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

About Capcom

Capcom ( OTCMKTS:CCOEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $216.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.