Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. 5,900 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Captor Capital Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

Captor Capital Company Profile

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.

