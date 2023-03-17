Carret Asset Management LLC Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.2% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.
Insider Transactions at Oracle
Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %
ORCL stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.37. 3,612,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
