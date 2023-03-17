Carret Asset Management LLC Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.2% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.37. 3,612,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

