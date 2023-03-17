Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,065,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,816,984. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

