Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 113,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 93,537 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 48,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.9 %

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,518,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,770. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

