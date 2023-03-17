Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

CARR stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

