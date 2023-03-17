Casper Price Up 10.1% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Casper has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $406.09 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,573,202,641 coins and its circulating supply is 10,830,906,163 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,572,399,183 with 10,830,154,238 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03652155 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $5,696,240.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

