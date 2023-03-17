Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Cap of $143.58 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $143.58 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

