Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

