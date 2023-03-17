Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance
Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
