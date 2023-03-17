CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.02. 1,513,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

