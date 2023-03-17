Centrifuge (CFG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $20.12 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001214 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $20.12 million and approximately $753,438.40 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.33498979 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $782,883.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

