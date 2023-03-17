Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 2.57.
Century Casinos Company Profile
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
