Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Century Casinos Price Performance

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,630,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 147,969 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Century Casinos by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Century Casinos by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,614,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

