Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.09. Century Global Commodities shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 26,000 shares traded.

Century Global Commodities Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09.

About Century Global Commodities

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores and develops for iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

