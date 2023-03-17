Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Down 7.4% in February

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSCGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

IPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

