Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Down 7.4% in February

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Century Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.
Century Therapeutics Company Profile
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
