Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Down 7.4% in February

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

