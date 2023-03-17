Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) CEO Sells $270,000.00 in Stock

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) CEO Jun Pei sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,454,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,825,304.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cepton stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 1,567,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,154. The company has a market cap of $83.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. Cepton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.50.
Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 300.00% and a net margin of 126.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cepton, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
