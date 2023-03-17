CGN Advisors LLC Buys 1,822 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $636.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

