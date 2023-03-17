CGN Advisors LLC Buys 48,254 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE T opened at $18.39 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.