CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $97.20 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

