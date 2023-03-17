CGN Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Separately, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth $640,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MBC shares. Zelman & Associates began coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:MBC opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

